Mystery surrounds death of woman found on bench outside a Brooklyn building

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found on a Brooklyn bench on Monday morning.

According to police, at 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 12 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an aided woman in front of 3000 Ocean Parkway. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman in her 60s laying on a bench unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed the victim to Coney Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

At this time, the NYPD does not suspect that the victim’s death is criminal in nature, but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.