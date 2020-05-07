New Jersey man cuffed for assaulting a woman in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Midtown last week.

Authorities say that at 9 p.m. on May 1, a 27-year-old woman was walking in front of 5 Pennsylvania Plaza when she was approached by a man riding a bike. The suspect then hit the woman in the head with a hard object before fleeing the scene southbound on 8th Avenue on his bike.

The victim suffered a small laceration, pain and bleeding and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

On May 6, police arrested 35-year-old Malcolm Feaster, of East Orange, NJ, and charged him with second-degree assault.