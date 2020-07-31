New York City police officer cuffed for tampering with evidence

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An NYPD officer from the 109th Precinct was arrested for tampering with evidence earlier this week.

On Thursday, July 30, Kevin Martin was arrested by his fellow cops for an incident that occurred on March 1, 2020, within the confines of the 109th Precinct, according to the NYPD. Martin has been charged with tampering with evidence and official misconduct, cops said.

The police department declined to comment further on the incident that lead to Martin’s arrest.

Martin, 43, currently serves in the 109th Precinct and formerly served in the 46th Precinct in the Bronx.

Of the 45 allegations of police misconduct made against him dating back to August 2007, 18 were been substantiated by Civilian Complaint Review Board.

Most recently, Martin was found to have used excessive force and abuse of authority when he and a fellow officer stoped an 18-year-old Black man within the confines of the 46th Precinct in May 2016, according to the CCRB.

This story first appeared on qns.com.