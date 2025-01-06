NYC crime: Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Tisch tout felony drops in 2024 while battling public perception of an unsafe city

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch sought to make reality the perception Monday in rolling out crime statistics demonstrating an overall crime decline in 2024 — even though many New Yorkers still don’t feel safe.

Hizzoner and the top cop said on Jan. 6 that murder, robbery, burglary and grand larceny all dropped last year, though felony assaults continued to be higher than normal.

They also stressed the ongoing problem with repeat offenders responsible for crime citywide — claiming that many issues plaguing the city can largely be attributed to the criminal justice system’s “revolving door,” which they argue has been perpetuated by legislative changes enacted in 2020.

“Last month, a career criminal with 17 prior arrests committed a brazen robbery at gunpoint, injuring both a police officer and an innocent bystander,” Tisch said. “This individual had repeatedly been released, demonstrating a clear failure within our system to keep repeat offenders off the streets.”

The commissioner further pointed out that while misdemeanor crimes have increased by 20% compared to 2018, there has been a 31% increase in decisions not to prosecute these offenses, alongside a 54% decrease in cash bail amounts set.

“Imagine the frustration for our officers, only to see the same faces repeat their crimes. It is disheartening for both law enforcement and the community,” she said.

Despite these challenges, Mayor Adams expressed optimism regarding the NYPD’s strategies to combat crime. He outlined plans to scale up police presence in high-crime areas, leveraging data-driven initiatives such as the newly developed CompStat books focusing on specific neighborhood trouble zones.

“In areas like the Fulton Street corridor, where a disproportionate number of crimes occur, we’ve dedicated extra resources, resulting in a notable decrease in thefts in just six weeks,” Mayor Adams said.

City officials said even though they are seeing some upticks in crime, the statistics paint a hopeful picture for the city, which has been grappling with crime rates and public safety issues over the past few years.

“Overall index crime in 2024 was down under Mayor Adams’ leadership,” Tisch said. “These figures are not just numbers; they represent lives saved and communities safeguarded.”

Perception and reality

The press conference also touched on the perception of safety in New York City.

Despite the reported reduction in overall index crime by 3% last year, officials acknowledged that recent high-profile violent incidents have left residents feeling insecure.

The mayor emphasized the importance of addressing public perceptions about safety, particularly in immigrant communities, where concerns about potential deportations have affected trust in law enforcement.

“When you look at some of the horrific incidents that the commissioner talked about and these last few days, the average New Yorker would believe that they live in a city that is out of control. That is not the reality,” Adams said. “We know we are doing a good job and fighting crime as the numbers show, but we must deal with the perceptions that many New Yorkers [have].”

Both Adams and Tisch affirmed their commitment to combating crime and protecting New Yorkers.

The administration plans to hold a series of community forums in the coming months to further engage residents in discussions around public safety and crime prevention, reinforcing the idea that effective governance must include the voices of those it serves.