NYC SHOOTINGS: Three take bullets in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The latest round of gun violence in New York City between Sunday night and Monday morning saw two people shot in Brooklyn, and another wounded in Manhattan, police reported.

The Brooklyn shooting happened at 9:08 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the corner of Ralph and Sutter Avenues in Brownsville.

Law enforcement sources said two men were involved in a dispute with an unknown individual, who then opened fire on them. One of the victims, a 38-year-old man, took a bullet to his left foot, while a 25-year-old man was shot in the lower right calf and grazed in the head.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to the shooting. Both men were rushed by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the men have been “uncooperative,” and have provided few details.

In the other incident, at 12:20 a.m., a 35-year-old man was shot in the right leg while walking in front of 410 St. Nicholas Ave. in Harlem.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct found the man shot in the right leg at the scene and he was removed by EMS to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim told them he heard the shots and felt pain. There was no further description of who fired the shots.

There were several other reports of shots fired overnight, including one case on 4th Avenue and Shore Road in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn at 5a.m. where a man in a white BMW fired shots, but nobody was hit. The case is under investigation by the 68th Precinct.

Info sought for Bronx shooting

Police are seeking information on the identity of a man in a security video who fired shots at a man in the Bronx Sunday morning.

Detectives from the 40th Precinct say that at 7:22 a.m. on Oct. 11, a man opened fire in front of 237 Willis Ave. in Mott Haven, Bronx. No injuries were reported.

The assailant is described as a heavy-set, possibly Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.