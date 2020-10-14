NYC SHOOTINGS: Brooklyn man slain in broad daylight, 2 wounded in other assaults

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 37-year-old man was shot to death in a brazen daylight shooting on Tuesday, while two others were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Brooklyn, police officials say.

The fatal shooting occurred at 2:34 p.m. when the victim — Ricard Pena, 37, of Maujer Street in Brooklyn — apparently became embroiled in a violent verbal dispute with another man in front of 58 Bushwick Ave. in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

According to preliminary information provided by police, it appears the assailant fired into the victim’s car from the passenger side window, striking Pena in the head and face.

After being hit, Pena apparently stumbled out of the silver Hyundai and into the street, where cops from the 90th Precinct found him unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS rushed the victim to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police did not release a description of the assailant at this time.

“This is a more peaceful side to Bushwick Avenue,” said Edith Hernandez of East Williamsburg. “We usually hear them on Halsey Avenue or near the Williamsburg Houses but never here.”

Just an hour before the East Williamsburg slaying Tuesday, two people in a silver Infiniti narrowly escaped without injury after suspects opened fire on them in an apparent road rage incident in Canarsie.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of 269 Stanley Ave. Police said the suspects were inside a white Mercedes Benz that cut off the victims’ vehicle. Then, individuals inside the Mercedes began firing.

Neither person in the car were wounded in the attack, though the car was heavily damaged, including three bullet holes in the passenger front and rear doors. Officers from the 69th Precinct believe the Mercedes also suffered damage in the attack and were looking for the vehicle.

No arrests have been made in this case and the investigation is continuing.

In the first of the overnight shootings, a 21-year-old male walked into Woodhull Hospital at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday with a bullet wound to the right arm.

He told police that he had been shot at 380 Clifton Place in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, after being embroiled in a dispute with the assailant at the Armstrong Houses, an NYCHA development.

Police did not have a description of the shooter at this time.

The other Brooklyn shooting occurred at 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 14, when a 19-year-old male was shot in the left leg by another man in a black BMW at the corner of Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he investigators say he was “uncooperative.”

However, witnesses identified the vehicle and officers from the 73rd Precinct later stopped a car matching its description. A suspect was taken into custody for questioning; charges against that individual are pending the results of an ongoing investigation.

Arrest in Queens homicide

Police arrested a 38-year-old Valley Stream woman on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old Far Rockaway man on Sept. 23.

Detectives from the 101st Precinct nabbed Avita Campbell, 38 of Hook Creek Boulevard in Valley Stream, for the murder of Lasaaun Lawrence, 27, of Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Police say Lawrence was shot 5:42 p.m. on Sept. 23 in front of 207 Beach 31 Street in Far Rockaway. Lawrence died at St. John’s Hospital from multiple gun shot wounds to the chest.

Campbell is charged with murder and possession of a loaded firearm. The motive for the shooting has not been revealed.