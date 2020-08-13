NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead, five wounded in shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man is dead and five others were wounded in overnight gun violence in both Brooklyn and the Bronx, police officials said.

The violence continued from Wednesday as three people were killed in shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx, a fourth man took his own life in the back of a department store in Flatbush.

Detectives have been seeing more shootings lately as gunmen have become more brazen, many committing tit-for-tat violence, some related to gang-related disputes. Other shootings are merely the result of violent personal disputes that end abruptly with one combatant producing a gun. Detectives have been advising residents to be alert to these incidents as innocent bystanders have been shot in some cases.

On Aug. 12, a 32-year-old man was shot in broad daylight in the Tilden Houses in front of numerous witnesses. On Sunday, a 53-year-old man, an innocent bystander, was killed by a bullet in the head in the cross-fire between gang members in broad daylight on a handball court in Crown Heights.

The mayor and police commissioner blame a “perfect storm” of events for the rising crime rate, including the closing of courts, high unemployment among young people causing anger and frustration, the closing of schools and entertainment venues, the release of Rikers Island detainees, bail reform measures, and COVID-19 which has made seeking gunmen more difficult as everyone is wearing a mask.

Others blame the mayor for not backing police during the mass demonstrations that resulting in budget cuts to the NYPD and an unwillingness by police officers to get more involved in crime-fighting for fear of being prosecuted for doing the “wrong thing in making arrests.” The fears became stronger after the City Council passed chokehold legislation that union officials and the commissioner claim went “too far and put officers at risk of prosecution.”

The New York Post showed pictures and video of a 14-year-old taking a beating as police stood by – afraid to break up the fracas after bottles were thrown at them earlier by groups of teens.

In the latest homicide, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest at about 12:19 a.m. while sitting in his Volvo in front of 15 Butler Place at Plaza Street, a block from Grand Army Plaza. Police from the 77th Precinct found that the victim stumbled out of his auto, ran about a block and collapsed in a pool of blood.

EMS rushed the victim to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Streets around Butler Place and Plaza Street were closed to traffic all morning as police gathered spent shells and other evidence. Horrified onlookers watched as firefighters hosed down a large pool of blood left from the as-yet-unidentified victim.

Here’s a rundown of the other shootings from overnight:

August 12, 8:19 p.m. – Two people were shot after a dispute in front of 651 East 82nd Street, an area where the 69th Precinct has a heavy police presence because of past shooting incidents.

A 20-year-old was shot in the shoulder and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the forearm after a dispute with a male black in a white t-shirt at the location.

Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where both were in stable condition and “highly uncooperative” with investigators.

Aug. 12, 10:04 p.m. – A man was shot in the leg after a dispute in front of 105 East 95th Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Police from the 67th Precinct said the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Aug. 13, 3:53 a.m. – A 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg after a confrontation in front of 2130 Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights, Bronx. Police from the 46th Precinct found the man on the ground and EMS removed him to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a male black 5’10”, skinny wearing a mask and hoodie, dressed in all black. Police also say the victim is “highly uncooperative.”

Aug. 13, 8 a.m. – A man was shot in the leg and thigh after a dispute over money at the corner of 1217 Herkimer Street in Bed Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The suspect is a male black, 6 feet, who escaped in a green Jeep.

The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center for treatment as the investigation continues.

In addition to these shootings, police report there were shots fired at a variety of locations of Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx, including one particular area of East 108th Street and Farragut Road in Canarsie, Brooklyn, where Housing cops and the 69th Precinct maintain a heavy presence after several homicides near there in the Brueklin Houses, a NYCHA development.

There was also a separate homicide in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon in which an 18-year-old was stabbed and then set on fire after a confrontation. An intense investigation is ongoing in that case.

Police seeking information on shooting

Police from the 41st Precinct have provided photos and video of a shooting that occurred on Sunday, August 9 at 1241 Viele Avenue in the Bronx in which an 18-year-old girl with her father was shot in the leg by a group of men who were arguing with another group and began firing at the crowd.

Police say three unidentified males exited a gray Nissan four-door sedan with black bumpers, with one man displaying a firearm and firing six shots, before fleeing the location.

The suspects were identified as the gunman, a man wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a dark baseball cap and white sneakers; second man last seen wearing a black t-shirt and yellow ski mask; third man, last seen wearing white tank top; fourth male last seen wearing white t-shirt, long pants, white sneakers, and a motorcycle helmet.

Surveillance video and photos of the unidentified individuals, taken from the incident location, are attached and available at DCPI.

Anyone with information in regard to this or any other shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.