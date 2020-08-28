Quantcast
NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead, one wounded in two shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Todd Maisel
August 28, 2020
Police look for spent shells at the scene of a fatal shooting at 621 Park Avenue. A Honda CRV had its back window blown out. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
One man is dead and another was wounded in two separate shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan last night, police said.
 
It was comparatively a quiet evening compared to the last week as many stayed home either because of passing thundershowers or they were watching the final night of the Republican National Convention in which President Donald Trump made a 70 minutes speech that lasted well into the night. There were no reported shots fired or people shot during that time.
 
A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and chest at 6:05 p.m. in front 621 Park Avenue at the Marcy Houses, a NYCHA development in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
 
Police from the 79th Precinct said the victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved.
 
Detectives from the 79 Precinct investigate a fatal shooting in the Marcy Houses at 621 Park Avenue. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
He was later identified as Jamel Edwards, 32, of 621 Park Avenue where he was apparently shot. Detectives saturated the area searching for evidence where several car windows were also struck by bullets. No information was given on the assailant at this time.
 
One other person was reported shot overnight, in which a 39-year-old man hobbled into Mt. Sinai Hospital on 10th Avenue in Manhattan at 7:43 p.m., suffering from bullet wounds to both legs.  He was reported in stable condition, police say.
 
Detectives could not say at this time where the shooting occurred, pending further investigation.
 
There were only two other reported shots fired, both in Queens, but nobody was shot.
 
Police seeking suspects
 

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying four men in surveillance photos wanted for questioning in connection to an assault (non-fatal shooting) that occurred in Manhattan on July 17.

Police say on that afternoon, the four men became embroiled in a violent dispute with a 22-year-old man in front of 77 East 125th Street in Harlem.

During the dispute, one of the men pulled a gun from a bag and shot the victim in the left leg. The individuals fled on foot, eastbound on East 125th Street toward Lexington Avenue where they entered the 4,5,6 subway station. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. 

The gunman is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored sneakers carrying a black fanny pack over his shoulder.

The second man is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’5″ – 5’6″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

The third man is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

The fourth man is described as a light-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green sweater, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Brooklyn North Homicide Detectives investigate a fatal shooting at 621 Park Avenue. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

