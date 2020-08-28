NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead, one wounded in two shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One man is dead and another was wounded in two separate shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan last night, police said. It was comparatively a quiet evening compared to the last week as many stayed home either because of passing thundershowers or they were watching the final night of the Republican National Convention in which President Donald Trump made a 70 minutes speech that lasted well into the night. There were no reported shots fired or people shot during that time. A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and chest at 6:05 p.m. in front 621 Park Avenue at the Marcy Houses, a NYCHA development in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Police from the 79th Precinct said the victim was rushed to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. He was later identified as Jamel Edwards, 32, of 621 Park Avenue where he was apparently shot. Detectives saturated the area searching for evidence where several car windows were also struck by bullets. No information was given on the assailant at this time.

One other person was reported shot overnight, in which a 39-year-old man hobbled into Mt. Sinai Hospital on 10th Avenue in Manhattan at 7:43 p.m., suffering from bullet wounds to both legs. He was reported in stable condition, police say.

Detectives could not say at this time where the shooting occurred, pending further investigation.

There were only two other reported shots fired, both in Queens, but nobody was shot.

Police seeking suspects