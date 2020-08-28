NYC SHOOTINGS: One dead, one wounded in two shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying four men in surveillance photos wanted for questioning in connection to an assault (non-fatal shooting) that occurred in Manhattan on July 17.
Police say on that afternoon, the four men became embroiled in a violent dispute with a 22-year-old man in front of 77 East 125th Street in Harlem.
During the dispute, one of the men pulled a gun from a bag and shot the victim in the left leg. The individuals fled on foot, eastbound on East 125th Street toward Lexington Avenue where they entered the 4,5,6 subway station. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.
The gunman is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored sneakers carrying a black fanny pack over his shoulder.
The second man is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’5″ – 5’6″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.
The third man is described as a dark-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers.
The fourth man is described as a light-skinned male approximately 18-25 years old, 5’8″ – 5’9″ tall, weighing 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a green sweater, white t-shirt and blue jeans.
