NYC SHOOTINGS: Two slain in Brooklyn, another 10 wounded citywide

The latest round of gun violence across New York City between Saturday and Sunday morning left two men dead and 10 others wounded, police officials reported.

That followed the previous night of violence between Friday and Saturday in which three others were slain in separate shootings in Brooklyn and The Bronx.

Both of the most recent homicides took place in Brooklyn early on Sunday morning. The first happened at about 1:04 a.m. on Aug. 30 in Canarsie, where a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in front of 653 East 102nd Street, a private house in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS units, which pronounced the man dead at the scene.

There was no description of the shooter nor any motive for this latest shooting.

Police had recently increased patrols and visibility in that area after several other shootings and homicides of young men related to gang activity.

About three hours later, law enforcement sources said, a 24-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in front of 984 Madison St. in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Officers from the 83rd Precinct found Elijah Mims, 24, of Bushwick Avenue, sitting in the vehicle, with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body. Paramedics rushed him to Woodhull Hospital, where he later died.

There was no information at this time on the assailant, police say.

Other shootings overnight

Aug. 29, 6 p.m. – A 37-year-old man was shot in the head in front of 2303 Bedford Ave. in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Officers from the 67th Precinct found the man sprawled on the steps of the home and EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he is not expected to survive the massive wound.

Residents of the community were horrified by the latest shooting on their block, with many wondering why people were killing each other.

“I don’t understand what is going on out here. People have so much hate in our community. We have to stop this black on black crime,” said Nadine Brown, a resident of Bedford Avenue. “We have to look within ourselves and say what is going on. Another young man is gone.”

Police blocked off Bedford Avenue for most of the night as detectives looked for clues in this latest shooting.

Aug. 29, 10:50 p.m. – A 21-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and buttocks in front of 2541 Aqueduct Ave. in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx.

Officers from the 52nd Precinct say the victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses say the shooting was in a dark color SUV that then fled in an unknown direction.

Aug. 30, 2 a.m.– Three people were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting while standing at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Washington Park in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

Cops from the 88th Precinct said a 17-year-old man was shot in the leg and buttocks, a 16-year-old man was shot in the right arm and ankle, and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the left leg.

All three were rushed to Methodist Hospital where they were all expected to survive.

Police said a dark SUV had driven past and the occupants began firing at the crowd. Law enforcement sources did not provide description of the attackers at this time.

Aug. 30, 2:30 a.m. – Three people were shot at a street party in front of 13-25 Gipson St. in Far Rockaway, Queens. Officers from the 101st Precinct say a 28-year-old man was shot in both arms, a 26-year-old man as shot in the right leg and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right foot.

All were rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital where all were expected to survive. Police say a dispute broke out at the party and a man began firing into the crowd and fled. No further information was given by police.

Aug. 30, 4:15 a.m. – A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right hand and right foot as she walked in front of 115 Lexington Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The victim told the 79th Precinct that she heard shots and then felt pain from the wounds. She was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

No description was given of the assailants as police look for surveillance video.

Aug. 30, 6 a.m. – A 32-year-old man was shot in the right leg as he walked in front of 829 Flatbush Ave. in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. Officers from the 70th Precinct say the victim told them he heard shots and felt pain from the wounds.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was in stable condition. No further information is available on this latest shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this or the other shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.