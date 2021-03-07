Parents questioned after 10-year-old Harlem boy was found fatally beaten in apartment | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives are questioning the mother and stepfather of a 10-year-old boy who was found with bruises and cuts about his body inside his Harlem apartment on Saturday afternoon, and later died of his injuries.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct and PSA 6 responded to a 911 call at the St. Nicholas Houses, located at 260 West 131st St., just after 2:20 p.m. on March 6.

Upon arriving at the scene, inside a fourth-floor apartment, they found the unidentified 10-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive in the living room. Police sources said the child had “multiple traumatic injuries” about his body, including various cuts and bruises.

Responding EMS units rushed the child to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The boy’s body was brought to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, cops said.

Law enforcement sources said the child’s mother and stepfather were home at the time the gruesome discovery was made. Both were brought to the 32nd Precinct stationhouse for questioning.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.