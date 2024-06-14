Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Midtown are searching for a subway car creep who pleasured himself in front of a 44-year-old woman on a Manhattan 6 train Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources, on June 12 at approximately 11:45 a.m., the pervy perp was on a northbound 6 train approaching the 42nd Street – Grand Central subway station when he approached the female straphanger without saying a word.

While in front of the victim, he exposed himself and began performing a sexual act, police sources said. Upon seeing the lewd behavior, the victim screamed, prompting the perp to quickly adjust his pants before he fled the train, officials said.

The woman immediately reported the incident to Transit District 4. No injuries were reported as a result of the crime.

Police released photos of the suspect on June 13. So far, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.