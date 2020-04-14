Police investigating death of man found with head injury in Manhattan

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, at 12:40 p.m. on April 14, officers responded to a call regarding an unconscious man in the vicinity of Cedar Street and Williams Street. Upon their arrival, cops found a 67-year-old man with a head injury at the location, unconscious and unresponsive.

The victim was rushed to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police say that no criminality suspected at this time, however the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.