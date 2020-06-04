Police-involved shooting in Manhattan leaves knife-wielding suspect injured: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting that took place early Thursday morning in Manhattan.

Police say that at 6:40 a.m. on June 4, two officers assigned to the 9th Precinct entered Healthy Green Gourmet, located at 48 3rd Avenue, and were followed inside by a 55-year-old man with a knife. The man proceeded to menace the officers with the knife, causing one officer to deploy her taser.

The taser was ineffective in stopping the suspect’s advances. The suspect then set his sights on the store clerk and the two got into a confrontation before the suspect tried to leave the store. As the suspect left the store, he shoved the second female officer.

Outside, the suspect continued to motion towards his waistband and refused the officer’s repeated demands to stop his aggressive advances. An additional officer who responded to the scene and the original officer both fired shots at the suspect, hitting him in the arm and torso.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, while four officers were taken to a different hospital. A knife was recovered at the scene by the NYPD.

The investigation is active and ongoing.