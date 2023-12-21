Police searching for burglars who looted SoHo ice cream shop

The suspects stole $150, along with a victim’s bracelet and a necklace during the robbery of a SoHo ice cream shop.

Police are searching for the two suspects who looted a SoHo ice cream shop on Dec. 18.

According to the investigation, the pair of burglars entered Mochidoki, a purveyor of Mochi ice cream at 176 Spring St, before grabbing $150 from the cash register at around 11:40 p.m.

The suspects also snatched a bracelet and a necklace from a 26-year-old victim sitting inside the store, cops said.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene on a moped before police arrived.

No one was reported injured in the theft, and no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.