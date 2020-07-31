Police seek cyclist who assaulted a 76-year-old man during an argument in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a man who assaulted a senior man in Manhattan.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. on July 21, a 76-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk on West 14th Street near 7th Avenue when he got into a verbal dispute with an unknown man riding a bicycle. The suspect proceeded to get off his bike and push the victim, causing him to fall back on the sidewalk and hit his head.

The suspect then fled the scene eastbound down West 14th Street on his bike.

The victim temporarily lost consciousness and suffered head trauma and a laceration to the back of his head. EMS took the victim Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage: