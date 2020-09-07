Queens man is fourth motorcyclist killed in Labor Day weekend crashes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Queens man became the fourth motorcyclist in New York City killed in a crash this Labor Day weekend when his ride collided with an SUV early on Monday morning.

Police said the fatal collision happened at 12:11 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the corner of 73rd Avenue and 224th Street in Oakland Gardens.

According to law enforcement sources, Carlos J. Guzman, 37, of 87th Road in Woodhaven was riding his 2005 Harley Davidson westbound along 73rd Avenue when he struck the back of a 2019 Toyota Forerunner.

Police said the SUV, driven by a 50-year-old woman, was turning from southbound 224th Street onto eastbound 73rd Avenue when the collision occurred. The driver stopped her vehicle and remained at the scene.

Officers from the 111th Precinct and EMS units responded to the location. Upon arrival, they found Guzman unconscious and unresponsive on the roadway, suffering from head and chest trauma.

Paramedics rushed Guzman to Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed against the other driver. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is leading the ongoing investigation.

Earlier this Labor Day weekend, another Queens motorcyclist lost his life on Saturday morning when he slammed into the rear of a police vehicle stopped on the Belt Parkway. That same morning, an e-bike rider died after striking a pedestrian on the bike path of the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.

On Sunday morning, a motorcyclist was killed after sideswiping a car and crashing on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Riverdale.