Man in Queens shot and killed on residential block in precinct’s second deadly shooting in three days

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A young man in Queens was shot dead on Friday night, police reported.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was slain in front of a home on the 3300 block of 96th Street in Corona at about 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 13.

Officers from the 115th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the young man with bullet wounds to his head, right forearm and abdomen.

EMS rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died a short time later. Police have not released the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

It was the second deadly shooting to rock the 115th Precinct this week. On Sept. 11, 43-year-old Carlos Solano, of 62nd Drive in Forest Hills, was gunned down near the corner of Humphreys Street and 27th Avenue in East Elmhurst.

Solano was shot in the head, and died a short time later at Elmhurst Hospital.

Through Sept. 8, the 115th Precinct had seen two homicides year-to-date, equal to the number reported at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report. The command had also seen just two shootings this year, down from four last year.

As for Friday night’s shooting, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.