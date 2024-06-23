Murder in Queens: Man stabbed to death at bodega location

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man to death on Saturday night.

Police said the deadly attack occurred at about 9:40 p.m. on June 22 inside of 169-03 Jamaica Ave., which is the location of the Sammy Gourmet Deli, in Jamaica.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a man of an unknown age, stabbed multiple times about his neck and shoulder. He had been rendered unconscious and unresponsive.

Responding EMS units pronounced the wounded man dead at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

As of Sunday morning, police had not released details about a possible motive for the attack, or a suspect’s description. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through June 16, the 103rd Precinct had tallied just one homicide throughout 2024; there had been none at the same point in 2023, according to the most-recent CompStat report.