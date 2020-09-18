Suspect sought for writing hate speech on a Manhattan building: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who tagged a Manhattan building with anti-Black and anti-Semitic statements.

According to police, at 1:35 p.m. on Sept. 12, an unknown man was outside of 31 Washington Place when he pulled out a black marker to draw swastikas and hate speech on the building. A spokesperson to the NYPD said that the suspect wrote “Jew = n—–r” and “kill the n—–r” with the marker.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. Police released photos and video of the suspect taken on Washington Place shortly after the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.