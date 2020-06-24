Suspects sought for early-morning gunpoint robbery in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Manhattan this month.

According to police, at 2 a.m. on June 15 a 38-year-old man was standing outside of a building on West 162nd Street near St. Nicholas Avenue when he was approached by several unknown individuals. The suspects pulled out firearms and demanded the victim’s money.

The victim complied and handed over $2,500. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

On June 24, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.