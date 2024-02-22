Thief loots delivery truck in StuyTown: NYPD

The StuyTown thief fled into the subway after looting the unoccupied truck.

Police are looking for the thief who looted several bags of clothing from a delivery truck in StuyTown on Feb. 13.

According to police, the suspect entered the unoccupied truck near 405 E. 14th St. while the driver was making a delivery at around 12:40 p.m, and grabbed multiple bags, which contained uniforms and assorted clothing items.

The perp then hopped out of the vehicle and fled on foot towards the 1st Avenue subway station.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, cops said.

Police described the suspect as between 40 and 50 years old, while having a dark skin complexion. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored jacket, multi-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

So far this year, there have been 28 burglaries in the 19th Police Precinct, where the truck robbery occurred.

Citywide, the NYPD has investigated 1,686 burglaries in the five boroughs, which marks a notable decline from the 2,023 such crimes during the same time period last year, according to police statistics.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.