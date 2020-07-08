Two crooks sought for slashing and robbing a man in a Manhattan subway station

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who beat and robbed a man in a Manhattan subway station on Tuesday.

According to police, at 4:30 p.m. on July 7, a 41-year-old man was waiting on the mezzanine level of the ‘A/C/E’ line at the 42nd Street-Port Authority subway station when he was approached by two unknown men. An argument ensued, resulting in one of the suspects punching the victim throughout his body.

The first suspect proceeded to slash the victim with a razor while the second suspect snatched $40 from the victim’s pockets. The suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown.

The victim sustained bruising to his face and a minor laceration to his lip but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the two men, both of whom are described as 20-year-old men with a dark complexion and a slim build. The first suspect, described as having brown eyes, short dark hair, standing 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 150 pounds, was last seen wearing eyeglasses, black sweatpants, a white t-shirt, a surgical mask and black sneakers. The second suspect, described as having brown eyes, short braided dark hair, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds, was last seen black sweatpants, a white t-shirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.