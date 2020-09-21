Two injured after crashing motorcycle into a dumpster in Queens: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A motorcycle passenger and his passenger were both injured on Monday morning following a crash in Queens.

According to police, at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 officers responded to call regarding a motorcycle crash at the intersection of 55th Avenue and 90th Street. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a 26-year-old man and his passenger had crashed at the location.

The driver was headed west on 55th Avenue when he swerved to avoid a parked car. This resulted in the motorcycle crashing into a nearby dumpster, ejecting the two from the motorcycle.

The driver suffered trauma to his head and the victim suffered trauma to their body. Both were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where the driver is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.