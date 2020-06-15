Two injured in fast-moving overnight Brooklyn fire: FDNY

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were injured on Monday morning when a fast-moving fire swept through an apartment building in Brooklyn, fire officials said.

Both of the injured, not identified, suffered smoke inhalation but were not considered life-threatening. They were taken to Brookdale University Medical Center in stable condition.

The fire broke out at 12:58 a.m. at 156 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, officials said. Firefighters found fire blowing out of several windows of the fifth-floor apartment of the six-story building and residents running out of the building.

“People were screaming to get out of the apartment, by the time I reached downstairs I saw the fire rolling out the 5th floor window,” said Esther Brown, a resident of the building. “This is the first time seeing an actual fire in this building, I know the fire department comes here for this and that. I hope the people in that apartment are okay.”

The fire was brought under control by 2 am., but by then, several apartments were heavily damaged. It was unclear what caused the fire and the fire will be under investigation by fire marshals.