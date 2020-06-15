Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
BrooklynNewsPolice & Fire

Two injured in fast-moving overnight Brooklyn fire: FDNY

Todd Maisel
2 hours ago
A fire victim is removed from the building on Rockaway Parkway. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)
Two people were injured on Monday morning when a fast-moving fire swept through an apartment building in Brooklyn, fire officials said.
 
Both of the injured, not identified, suffered smoke inhalation but were not considered life-threatening. They were taken to Brookdale University Medical Center in stable condition.
 
The fire broke out at 12:58 a.m. at 156 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville, officials said. Firefighters found fire blowing out of several windows of the fifth-floor apartment of the six-story building and residents running out of the building.
 
“People were screaming to get out of the apartment, by the time I reached downstairs I saw the fire rolling out the 5th floor window,” said Esther Brown, a resident of the building. “This is the first time seeing an actual fire in this building, I know the fire department comes here for this and that. I hope the people in that apartment are okay.”
 
The fire was brought under control by 2 am., but by then, several apartments were heavily damaged. It was unclear what caused the fire and the fire will be under investigation by fire marshals.
Two people suffered injuries after a fire broke out on the 5th floor of 165 Rockaway Parkway. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.