Two men sought for firing shots on a Brooklyn street: NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who police say fired shots in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

According to police, at 5:46 p.m. on Aug. 13, a ShotSpotter locator was activated in front of 472 Waverly Avenue. Two unknown men were seen fleeing the scene on foot down Fulton Street towards Clinton Avenue. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspects taken prior to the incident:

Both suspects are described as 25-year-old men with a dark complexion and a slim build. The first suspect was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, black pants, a black t-shirt and sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, black pants, a white t-shirt and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.