VIDEO: Gunmen in Brooklyn fired bullets that injured three women on block

Detectives need the public’s help in locating two men who were caught on camera firing 17 shots at a group of people on a Brooklyn street earlier this month, injuring three people in the process.

The NYPD released Saturday morning the disturbing footage of the shooting that took place at 12:14 a.m. on Aug. 3 in front of an apartment house on Bristol Street near Livonia Avenue in Brownsville.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned that the shooters had exited a vehicle parked on Livonia Avenue, then walked eastbound to Bristol Street, where they opened fire.

The video shows the suspects, wearing all dark clothing, approaching from both sides of Bristol Street, pointing their guns down the block and opening fire.

Following the shooting, cops said, the pair returned to the vehicle, which fled southbound along Chester Street.

In all, law enforcement sources said, the duo fired 17 shots and injured three people: A 59-year-old woman took a bullet to her left leg, while a 16-year-old girl was shot in the right hand, and a 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right foot.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victims to Brookdale and Kings County Hospitals, where they were each treated and later released.

Cops described the shooters as adult men with dark complexions, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.