WATCH: Gunman caught on tape opens fire inside north Bronx deli

Police are searching for a gunman who fired several rounds inside of a north Bronx deli last week, fortunately missing anyone inside.

The suspect was targeting people unknown to law enforcement inside of Wally Deli at 664 E. 223rd St. at about 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to the NYPD.

He missed the intended targets, fleeing shortly along with those being shot at inside of the deli into an unknown direction on foot, police reported.

Video of the shooting can be seen here:

No injuries or property damage has been reported from the shooting, the NYPD confirmed.

The individual below, who is wanted by police is described to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

This story first appeared on our sister publication bxtimes.com.