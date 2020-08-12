Watch this knife-wielding crook take a man’s belongings on a Soho street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the armed bandit who robbed a man at knifepoint in Soho during a caper caught on camera.

Police released on Aug. 11 video footage of the holdup that occurred at 11:35 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of West Houston and Greene Streets.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached an 18-year-old man as he walked through the area and stopped him. Police reported that the perpetrator pulled out a knife and demanded that the victim hand over everything.

As the video shows, the victim rifled through his pocket and handed over his wallet, as well as the backpack he carried, to the perpetrator.

Seconds later, cops said, the suspect fled on foot eastbound along West Houston Street.

The incident was reported to the 6th Precinct. The victim was not injured.

The video shows the suspect wearing a black-and-white baseball cap, a black mask and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.