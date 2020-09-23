Would-be thief wanted for repeatedly kicking woman on Brooklyn-bound subway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman after she thwarted his robbery attempt on a Brooklyn subway.

According to police, at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 a 53-year-old woman was riding a southbound D train from Columbus Circle when she saw an unknown man trying to take a book bag from a sleeping passenger. The woman told the passenger to wake up, which angered the suspect.

The suspect began to assault the woman by repeatedly kicking her in the face and body. The suspect de-trained at the Union Street station and fled onto a southbound R train, which he rode to the 25th Street station and fled to parts unknown. The victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries to her head and body and was treated at NYU Langone Hospital/Brooklyn.

Police released photos and video of the suspect taken from the Union Street station as well as the 25th Street station.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion black hair and facial hair, a medium build, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black durag, a black t-shirt, gray pants and gray sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.