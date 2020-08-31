Quantcast
House panel to subpoena DeJoy seeking Postal Service documents

Reuters
August 31, 2020
FILE PHOTO: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled "Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots," in Rayburn House Office Building on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS)

BY DAVID SHEPARDSON

The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Monday she plans to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy seeking documents he has been withholding from Congress.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, said DeJoy has not turned over any additional documents after a hearing last week on the Postal Service. DeJoy told lawmakers last week he planned to resume some cost-cutting measures that have factored in widespread service delays after the November election, defying Democratic lawmakers who have sought to block his changes.

