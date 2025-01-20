NYC Dems blast Adams for attending Trump inauguration, accuse him of seeking favor for a pardon

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, center, during the 60th presidential inauguration in Emancipation Hall of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Mayor Eric Adams’ last-minute decision to attend newly sworn-in Republican President Donald Trump’s Monday inauguration drew swift backlash from many of his fellow New York Democrats, even including one of his close allies.

According to City Hall, Adams attended Trump’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20 just hours after being invited by the president’s team early Monday morning. He canceled his public schedule, which included Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in the five boroughs, to travel to DC for the event.

The move quickly led other local Democrats to speculate that Adams attended the inauguration as yet another alleged display of fealty to Trump as he hopes for a presidential pardon from his federal indictment. Those Democrats included Rev. Al Sharpton, an Adams ally who has stood by his side in the wake of his federal charges.

“When you look at a lot of what the New York press has been questioning on whether or not the mayor is trying to be pardoned for some of the indictments that he’s been facing, when you look at he’s had positive things to say about Donald Trump, when he’s been under attack by many of us, to say you’re not going to raise your eyebrows would be being dishonest,” Sharpton said on Monday morning during a Morning Joe interview. “I think that this will cause a lot of us to say, ‘What is this all about?'”

Sharpton’s comments highlight that Adams’ friendly stance toward Trump may be starting to alienate the Democratic allies who have stood by him in the aftermath of his indictment. They show that Adams, who is running for re-election in the June Democratic primary, is taking a political risk by trying to curry favor with Trump — a figure most other Democrats detest for his far-right stances on issues from immigration to climate change.

The mayor’s jaunt to DC came shortly after he traveled to Florida on Friday to privately meet Trump at the president’s Palm Beach golf course. He has insisted the meeting was to advocate for the city’s needs and that they did not discuss his legal issues.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, a frequent Adams critic, said it was “pretty disappointing” that Adams attended the inauguration instead of staying in the city to help New Yorkers concerned about the potential impact of Trump’s second term.

“It just seems to me that the mayor decided that he’s going to make decisions that are based on what’s best for him, as opposed to what’s best for New York City,” Williams told reporters following an MLK Day event in Manhattan on Monday morning. “That’s where I’m most concerned.”

Adams was also taken to task by some of his re-election rivals, including city Comptroller Brad Lander and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn).

Even City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is often at odds with the mayor but shies away from directly criticizing him, appeared to take a swipe at him.

The speaker, during an MLK Day event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday, which the mayor had planned to attend, appeared to say Hizzoner “should” be celebrating Dr. King in the city instead of Trump in DC.

“Some that should be here celebrating Dr. King with us in this room have chosen to go to Washington to celebrate Felon 47,” the speaker said, referring to the 47th Precinct’s conviction on 34 felony counts last year.

However, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is closely aligned with Adams on many issues, declined to criticize the mayor when asked about his attendance at the inauguration by the news site Politico.

“Every elected official can make their own decision,” Hochul said following an event in upper Manhattan. “I’m glad I’m here today in Harlem.”