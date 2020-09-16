White House sees encouraging signs on coronavirus relief bill, Meadows says

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DOINA CHIACU

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday he has seen encouraging signs by Democrats on reaching a deal on coronavirus relief legislation and the biggest stumbling blocks remain aid to state and local governments.

“I’ve had a number of conversations with Democrats on Capitol Hill, not just the Problem Solvers Caucus but a number of others,” Meadows told reporters at the White House. “I think there’s a growing sense that there’s still some real needs that need to be addressed. And I’ve tried to express the willingness on behalf of the White House to hopefully address those.”