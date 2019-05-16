Real Estate Forest Hills had most affordable listings in NYC, StreetEasy says The Queens neighborhood had the most listings within the median income range for 25- to 44-year-olds in 2018. Forest Hills offers an abundance of relatively affordable homes, according to a new analysis. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kit L. By amNewYork Updated May 16, 2019 5:00 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Forest Hills leads the city in affordable homes, according to a new analysis by StreetEasy. Last year, the Queens neighborhood boasted 414 apartments that fell within an appropriate price range for those earning $70,406 annually, the median income for New Yorkers between the ages of 25 and 44, which includes the majority of first-time home buyers in the city, the analysis found. Other neighborhoods with relatively inexpensive homes on the market last year included: Riverdale, with 399 listings; Sheepshead Bay, with 326; Bay Ridge, with 241; and Jackson Heights, with 235. StreetEasy identified homes under $610,000 as affordable for the demographic, meaning costs amounted to 40 percent of monthly income. It pulled median earning information from the 2017 American Community Survey. Costs were based on a 4.06 percent, 30-year-fixed mortgage, with a 20 percent down payment as well as the maintenance, common charges and taxes described in listings. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Retail prices dip on many Manhattan strips: ReportBetween 57th and 72nd streets on Madison Avenue, average asking rents fell to $1,039 per square foot from $1,390 last spring, the report said. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.