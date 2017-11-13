An affordable housing lottery in Concourse Village, the Bronx is offering up 88 brand-new apartments for under $1,300 a month.

The building located at 294 E. 162nd St. — near the B, D and 4 subway lines — features a long list of amenities for residents to enjoy, including fitness and computer rooms, a community courtyard and an on-site laundry facility, according to the city’s department of Housing Preservation and Development.

The apartments range from studios for $864 per month to three-bedroom units for $1,287 a month. There will be 28 studios available, 32 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom apartments and six three-bedroom units.

A one-person household earning an annual income between $31,509 and $40,080 would qualify for a studio apartment, per the HPD. For two-, three- and four-person households, annual collective salaries must range from $33,771 to $66,420, depending on family size.

There’s no broker fee or application fee for applicants who are chosen through the lottery system. About 7 percent of the units will be set aside for applicants with disabilities, and residents who live in Community Board 4’s district will receive some preference during the application process, the HPD said.

The lottery application, which can be submitted online or by mail, is due no later than Jan. 17.

The building, which is being developed with the help of city and state affordable housing programs, is still in the construction phase. It was unclear when it would open for residents to move in.