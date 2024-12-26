Affordable housing lottery opens with one-bedrooms starting at $974 on Upper East Side

A new affordable housing lottery has opened on the Upper East Side with several options under $1,000 a month.
Located at 250 East 83rd St., the complex boasts comfort and convenience with a host of amenities. The units are said to be affordable to those making 40% to 130% of the area’s median income.
Of the 33 units, 8 are studios ranging from $914 to $3,139 a month; 8 are 1-bedrooms ranging from $974 to $3,358 a month; and 17 are 2-bedrooms ranging from $1,161 to $4,020 a month. Outside of rent, tenants are responsible for electricity.
The units available include a dishwasher, smart climate controls, and high-speed internet, and the units are pet-friendly. Tenants will also have access to a shared laundry room, bike storage, a media room, an indoor pool, a kids playroom, a rooftop terrace and an in-house gym, spa and yoga studio. The building also has 24/7 security on-site and is walkable to Central Park and Carl Schurz Park.
The lottery ends on Feb. 10, 2025. To apply, visit the listing on New York City’s Housing Connect website.