Battery Park City, Lincoln Square see surge in millennial residents, report shows

Williamsburg and East Williamsburg still boast the largest millennial population in the U.S.

Keep your eyes peeled for avocado toast and rainbow grilled cheeses in Battery Park City: The downtown neighborhood has experienced the largest increase of millennial residents in New York City in recent years, according to a new study.

The 10282 ZIP code, which includes parts of Battery Park City, saw a 54.5 percent increase in millennial residents over five years, according to a study by RENTCafe released earlier this month. About 2,300 millennials call the area home.

That ZIP code also is the most expensive for renters nationwide, according to RENTCafe, with an average rent of $5,657.

The study, released earlier this month, was based on U.S. Census Bureau ACS 5-year population estimates for 2011 and 2016, and defined millennials as those born between 1977 and 1996.

The second largest increase of millennial residents in the city — a 47.7 percent jump — was observed in the small part of Lincoln Square inside the 10069 ZIP code, according to the report.

Two downtown Los Angeles ZIP codes, 90014 and 90013, topped the nationwide list with increases of 91.4 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Although neighborhoods like Battery Park City and Lincoln Square have experienced an increase in the demographic, they aren’t home to its largest population.

The 11211 ZIP code, which includes parts of Williamsburg and East Williamsburg, has the largest millennial population in the country. A total of 43,700 millennials, according to the report, resided in the epicenter of hipster culture in 2016.

Corona, or the 11368 ZIP code, had the second-largest millennial population in the city with 40,700 calling it home. After that, Sunset Park had the third-most with 34,800.

The neighborhood boasting the highest percentage of millennials in the city, however, is the Financial District (the 10005 ZIP code), which in 2016 touted 2,200 millennials as 66 percent of its residents.