A famous tattoo artist is making his mark on the East Village, while a beloved flower shop departs TriBeCa for greener pastures in Staten Island. Here is a look at those and other notable retail openings, closings and relocations in March:

Mohan’s Tattoo Inn

Ink enthusiasts can rejoice: noted Nepali tattoo artist Mohan Gurung opened a new shop at 309 14th St. in Manhattan, according to the blog EV Grieve. Gurung told amNewYork he was asked to leave his Jackson Heights spot, which has since closed.

WeWork

The coworking company continued its eastern conquest and opened its second location in Queens, at 27-01 Queens Plaza N., LIC Post reported. WeWork previously made its Queens foray in Astoria.

Twig Terrariums

After many years in Gowanus, the greenery shop has relocated and taken root at 642 Coney Island Ave., Bklyner reported. Twig Terrariums blossomed out of its owners’ experience at the Brooklyn Flea back in 2010.

Your Neighborhood Office

Once voted the best substitute for a doorman by New York Magazine, the copy-mail center closed after 24 years at 332 Bleecker St. in Manhattan, according to the blog, Jeremiah’s Vanishing New York. On Your Neighborhood Office’s website, owner Helen Ann Lally wrote rent was not the issue, but changes in the industry.

Lacoste

The iconic Lacoste crocodile may be a little less conspicuous now that the French retailer has closed its location at 420 Park Ave. S. in Manhattan, the Commercial Observer reported.

Langdon Florist

The botany store — said to be a favorite of Mayor Bill de Blasio and actress Mariska Hargitay — has closed at 62 Reade St. in Manhattan and is slated to move to Staten Island, Chelsea News reported.

Happie House

A new Astoria business aims to deliver New Yorkers to their happy place. The 30-05 35th St. venue, called The Happie House, offers yoga, workshops and nutritional counseling, according to the We Heart Astoria blog.

Burlington

A nearly 40,000-square-foot Burlington Department Store opened in The Hub shopping district, at 2952 Third Ave. in the Bronx, according to the Welcome2TheBronx blog.

Archer Hardware Store

After 35 years, Vasantal “Victor” Mehta decided to shutter the 73-21 Broadway hardware store, the Jackson Heights Post reported. Archer Hardware has been in Jackson Heights under various owners for 79 years.

Innisfree

The Korean beauty product purveyor has inked a deal for space at 750 Lexington Ave. in Manhattan, according to the commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.