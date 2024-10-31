Many New Yorkers could start to feel at home in Midtown, as the city released on Thursday updated plans of what thousands of new homes in the traditionally commercial area could look like now that a state law on residential restrictions has been lifted.

City officials released an updated draft of the Midtown South Mixed Use (MSMX) plan that is part of Mayor Eric Adams’ ongoing City of Yes initiative to create more affordable housing around the Big Apple.

The MSMX plan calls for constructing nearly 10,000 new homes in a part of the bustling borough where housing is currently not permitted. It shows the dwellings, including up to nearly 3,000 of which would be permanently income-restricted affordable, stretched across 42 Manhattan blocks, from 23rd to 41st Streets between Fifth and Eighth Avenues.

The proposal maps out new, high-density residential zoning districts made possible by the recent repeal of what city officials call New York State’s “outdated and arbitrary” 12 FAR cap on housing, a law created out of concern of too much housing that it could limit much-needed commercial and mixed-use space.

According to the New York Department of City Planning (DCP), the changes will help create “a more dynamic, 24/7 mixed-use, transit-rich neighborhood with great housing and job opportunities” for New Yorkers.

“Midtown South is one of the most transit- and job-rich areas of the city, but it’s long been held back by antiquated zoning that has restricted new housing,” DCP director Dan Garodnick said. “With action in Albany, we’re moving quickly to put new zoning tools to work to deliver more of the homes that New Yorkers urgently need, while fostering a vibrant mix of commercial, manufacturing and residential uses. It’s a bold step toward building a more inclusive and dynamic Midtown.”

City officials are touting other aspects of the plan, including more pedestrian space and proximity to nearby public transit.

“The draft Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan represents a major step toward modernizing housing in our city’s most transit-rich areas, delivering affordable housing, improving mobility, creating opportunities, and strengthening local services,” NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez explained.” By focusing on neighborhoods near major hubs, we can create lasting benefits for generations of New Yorkers.”

Since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, some New Yorkers have suggested converting corporate space that was once occupied by employees who now primarily work from home.

“Midtown South is ripe with opportunity for housing,” NYC Council Member Keith Powers said. “In a post-pandemic world, it’s a perfect time to allow for office conversions to housing. The prospect of injecting Midtown with nearly 10,000 new homes is exciting and I look forward to the Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan moving forward.”

The plan area is located next to some of the city’s most famous transportation hubs, including Penn Station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, Herald Square and Bryant Park.

According to an article in Crain’s New York York Business, the rezoning is now closer to public review around the start of 2025. The article notes that the plan “seems poised for approval,” and would mark a major housing win for Adams.