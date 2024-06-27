According to U.S. Census data, more than 3.5 million people over the age of 65 live in New York, accounting for almost 20% of the state’s total population. For people age 65+, it’s important that you maintain your health coverage after retirement for both your financial and physical well-being. Both Medicare and Medicaid have health care plan options available.

Medicare is a federal program that provides health coverage if you are age 65+ or under age 65 and have a disability, no matter your income. Medicaid is a NY state and federal program that provides health coverage if you have a low income. Finding the best Medicare and Medicaid health care plans in New York City can depend on your specific needs and preferences.

When selecting a Medicare or Medicaid health care plan, there are numerous factors to consider, including coverage options, provider networks, additional benefits such as dental and vision, premiums and of course out-of-pocket costs and deductibles. It’s also important to review each plan’s coverage to ensure your prescription drugs are covered. Finally, consider your individual healthcare needs and wants, such as chronic conditions, or preferred doctors and hospitals, when comparing plans.

Here are the best Medicare and Medicaid health care plan options in New York City.

VillageCareMAX

112 Charles Street, New York, NY 1001

877-707-4277

info@villagecare.org

www.villagecaremax.org



VillageCareMAX is a Managed Health Care Plan that serves Medicaid and Medicare dual eligibles in New York City, with over 24,000 members. VillageCareMAX is a part of VillageCare, which has historically focused on ever-changing health care trends and has worked to create responses to new and emerging needs – serving New Yorkers for over 45 years. Its mission is to promote healing, better health, and well-being to the fullest extent possible. The Plan delivers personalized care plans that address individual health needs, goals, and preferences. With a focus on accessibility and quality, VillageCareMAX provides access to a wide network of skilled health care professionals and community-based resources, ensuring seamless coordination of medical, behavioral health, and social services. By promoting preventive care, wellness initiatives, and specialized programs, VillageCareMAX empowers members to maintain independence and dignity while effectively managing their health. VillageCareMAX is committed to enhancing the quality of life for its members. VillageCareMAX — See What’s Possible When Health Care Gets Personal.

Amida Care

1-855-GO-AMIDA (1-855-462-6432, TTY 711)

www.amidacareny.org

Have you heard about the Medicaid health plan in New York City called Amida Care? You or someone you know may need their low-cost services. Amida Care was founded more than 20 years ago by a group of community organizations to provide expert health care and services to people affected by HIV. They wanted to make sure that people with the greatest need did not fall through the cracks and that they received the right support to not only survive but thrive. Today, Amida Care, as the city’s largest Medicaid Special Needs Health Plan, serves as a lifeline for those who need high quality, comprehensive and caring services. Plan members receive expert HIV and gender-affirming care. At Amida Care, each member gets a whole team of people working to help them get and stay healthy, so they can live their best life. Amida Care complies with Federal civil rights laws. Amida Care does not exclude people or treat them differently because of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex. ATENCIÓN: si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-800-556-0689, TTY 711. 注意：如果您使用繁體中文，您可以免費獲得語言援助服務。請致電 1-800-556-0689, TTY 711

