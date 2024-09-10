Taste of the Seaport Returns

Food. Community. Education. Fundraising for local schools. The Taste of the Seaport festival is back and bigger than ever. On Saturday, September 21, more than 50 restaurants and community partners, including South Street Seaport Museum, will come together to showcase the culinary diversity of lower Manhattan and support the area’s local schools, PS 397 and PS 343.

Sprouting from a small cobblestone street market on Fulton St in 2010, to what is now a large food festival, Taste of the Seaport has stacked a roster of A-list chefs and beloved neighborhood gems sure to satisfy guests from all corners of the tri-state. Participating restaurants for 2024 include the legendary Delmonico’s, Andrew Carmellini’s Carne Mare, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s The Fulton and Tin Building, and from the late, great James Kent, Crown Shy.

Amongst the selection of delectable eats are also beloved Lower Manhattan small businesses such as local purveyor Fulton Stall Market and Asphalt Green. Entertainment and experience vendors will offer a host of activities for the afternoon of inviting food and fun; programming will include a new VIP Bar, family friendly KidZone activities, live music, staycation giveaway opportunities, and more.

Get tickets