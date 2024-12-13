This lottery is currently live on HPD Housing Connect through December 16, 2024

Beach Green Dunes III

Fostering community and prioritizing affordability in Edgemere, Queens. Beach Green Dunes III is a new, fully affordable mixed-use project currently in construction in the Edgemere neighborhood of Far Rockaway, Queens. Situated across the street from the Beach 36th Street A train station, and in close proximity to the coastline, this exciting residence aims to activate the neighborhood with bustling ground floor retail and 116 studios to three-bedroom apartments. Questions regarding units can be sent via email to beachgreendunesiii@ ccmanagers.com. Learn more and apply here.