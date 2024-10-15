Where Upstate Charm Meets Downtown Flair

This fall, embrace the spirit of the season at the Seaport, where harvest festivities and Halloween excitement await. Start your adventure with the annual Pumpkin Arch installation at Pier 17, a stunning backdrop of pumpkins and fall foliage that’s perfect for photos. The idyllic backdrop seals this as a not-to-be-missed New York moment.

Mark your calendar for the Seaport Kids x Halloween Block Party on Saturday, October 26, from 3 to 5 PM. In partnership with Mommy Poppins and Brooklyn Bridge Parents, Seaport Square will come alive with live music from urban cowboy musician Hopalong Andrew, along with pumpkin painting, face painting, and Halloween crafts. Kids are encouraged to come in costume!

Finally, kick off your weekends at the Outdoor Bar at Tin Building by Jean-Georges. Enjoy live brass music, seasonal drinks, and delicious farm-to-table dishes at the restaurants at Pier 17, all while soaking in the vibrant autumn atmosphere and stunning views of the Brooklyn Bridge. Fall fun awaits!