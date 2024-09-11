2024 NFL Week 2 odds: Eagles, Chiefs tabbed to keep rolling

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With Saquon Barkley coming off a brilliant debut in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles are amongst the NFL elite that are tabbed to keep rolling in Week 2.

The former Giant likely provided some sleepless nights for his former fan base with 132 yards and three touchdowns. He will try to come up with an encore on Monday night in his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons.

While his Giants are slim underdogs against a Washington Commanders team they have fared well against in recent years, the Jets are hoping to wipe the slate clean after the defending NFC champion 49ers walked all over them.

The team that defeated them in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs, are expected to follow up a narrow win over the powerhouse Baltimore Ravens with a win at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are the full odds for the NFL’s Week 2 slate:

2024 NFL Week 2 odds

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Spread: MIA -2.5

MIA -2.5 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 BUF Moneyline: +114

+114 MIA Moneyline: -135

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens

Spread: BAL -9

BAL -9 Over/Under: 41.5

41.5 LVR Moneyline: +330

+330 BAL Moneyline: -425

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

Spread: DAL -6.5

DAL -6.5 Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 NO Moneyline: +240

+240 DAL Moneyline: -298

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Spread: SF -6

SF -6 Over/Under: 46

46 SF Moneyline: -258

-258 MIA Moneyline: +210

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

Spread: LAC -6.5

LAC -6.5 Over/Under: 38.5

38.5 LAC Moneyline: -270

-270 MIA Moneyline: +220

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Spread: SEA -3.5

SEA -3.5 Over/Under: 37.5

37.5 SEA Moneyline: -175

-175 NE Moneyline: +145

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers

Spread: IND -3.5

IND -3.5 Over/Under: 41

41 IND Moneyline: -166

-166 GB Moneyline: +140

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

Spread: DET -7

DET -7 Over/Under: 51

51 TB Moneyline: +270

+270 DET Moneyline: -340

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Spread: NYJ -3.5

NYJ -3.5 Over/Under: 40.5

40.5 NYJ Moneyline: -170

-170 TEN Moneyline: +142

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Spread: WSH -1.5

WSH -1.5 Over/Under: 44.5

44.5 NYG Moneyline: +102

+102 WSH Moneyline: -122

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Spread: JAX -3

JAX -3 Over/Under: 41.5

41.5 CLE Moneyline: +136

+136 JAX Moneyline: -162

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Spread: AZ -1

AZ -1 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 LAR Moneyline: +102

+102 AZ Moneyline: -122

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: KC -5

KC -5 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 CIN Moneyline: +190

+190 KC Moneyline: -230

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

Spread: PIT -2.5

PIT -2.5 Over/Under: 36.5

36.5 PIT Moneyline: -155

-155 DEN Moneyline: +130

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

Spread: HOU -6

HOU -6 Over/Under: 485.5

485.5 CHI Moneyline: +210

+210 HOU Moneyline: -258

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

Spread: PHI -6.5

PHI -6.5 Over/Under: 47

47 ATL Moneyline: +260

+260 PHI Moneyline: -325

