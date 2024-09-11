Quantcast
2024 NFL Week 2 odds: Eagles, Chiefs tabbed to keep rolling

With Saquon Barkley coming off a brilliant debut in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles are amongst the NFL elite that are tabbed to keep rolling in Week 2.

The former Giant likely provided some sleepless nights for his former fan base with 132 yards and three touchdowns. He will try to come up with an encore on Monday night in his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons. 

While his Giants are slim underdogs against a Washington Commanders team they have fared well against in recent years, the Jets are hoping to wipe the slate clean after the defending NFC champion 49ers walked all over them.

The team that defeated them in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs, are expected to follow up a narrow win over the powerhouse Baltimore Ravens with a win at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here are the full odds for the NFL’s Week 2 slate:

2024 NFL Week 2 odds

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

  • Spread: MIA -2.5
  • Over/Under: 48.5
  • BUF Moneyline: +114
  • MIA Moneyline: -135

 

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens

  • Spread: BAL -9
  • Over/Under: 41.5
  • LVR Moneyline: +330
  • BAL Moneyline: -425

 

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • Spread: DAL -6.5
  • Over/Under: 45.5
  • NO Moneyline: +240
  • DAL Moneyline: -298

 

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

  • Spread: SF -6
  • Over/Under: 46
  • SF Moneyline: -258
  • MIA Moneyline: +210

 

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

  • Spread: LAC -6.5
  • Over/Under: 38.5
  • LAC Moneyline: -270
  • MIA Moneyline: +220

 

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

  • Spread: SEA -3.5
  • Over/Under: 37.5
  • SEA Moneyline: -175
  • NE Moneyline: +145
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers

  • Spread: IND -3.5
  • Over/Under: 41
  • IND Moneyline: -166
  • GB Moneyline: +140

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

  • Spread: DET -7
  • Over/Under: 51
  • TB Moneyline: +270
  • DET Moneyline: -340
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

  • Spread: NYJ -3.5
  • Over/Under: 40.5
  • NYJ Moneyline: -170
  • TEN Moneyline: +142

 

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

  • Spread: WSH -1.5
  • Over/Under: 44.5
  • NYG Moneyline: +102
  • WSH Moneyline: -122

 

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Spread: JAX -3
  • Over/Under: 41.5
  • CLE Moneyline: +136
  • JAX Moneyline: -162

 

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

  • Spread: AZ -1
  • Over/Under: 48.5
  • LAR Moneyline: +102
  • AZ Moneyline: -122

 

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

  • Spread: KC -5
  • Over/Under: 47.5
  • CIN Moneyline: +190
  • KC Moneyline: -230

 

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos

  • Spread: PIT -2.5
  • Over/Under: 36.5
  • PIT Moneyline: -155
  • DEN Moneyline: +130

 

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

  • Spread: HOU -6
  • Over/Under: 485.5
  • CHI Moneyline: +210
  • HOU Moneyline: -258

 

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles

  • Spread: PHI -6.5
  • Over/Under: 47
  • ATL Moneyline: +260
  • PHI Moneyline: -325

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more NFL odds and news, visit AMNY.com

 

