2024 NFL Week 2 odds: Eagles, Chiefs tabbed to keep rolling

With Saquon Barkley coming off a brilliant debut in Brazil, the Philadelphia Eagles are amongst the NFL elite that are tabbed to keep rolling in Week 2.
The former Giant likely provided some sleepless nights for his former fan base with 132 yards and three touchdowns. He will try to come up with an encore on Monday night in his home debut against the Atlanta Falcons.
While his Giants are slim underdogs against a Washington Commanders team they have fared well against in recent years, the Jets are hoping to wipe the slate clean after the defending NFC champion 49ers walked all over them.
The team that defeated them in Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs, are expected to follow up a narrow win over the powerhouse Baltimore Ravens with a win at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here are the full odds for the NFL’s Week 2 slate:
2024 NFL Week 2 odds
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Spread: MIA -2.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
- BUF Moneyline: +114
- MIA Moneyline: -135
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
- Spread: BAL -9
- Over/Under: 41.5
- LVR Moneyline: +330
- BAL Moneyline: -425
New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Spread: DAL -6.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
- NO Moneyline: +240
- DAL Moneyline: -298
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
- Spread: SF -6
- Over/Under: 46
- SF Moneyline: -258
- MIA Moneyline: +210
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers
- Spread: LAC -6.5
- Over/Under: 38.5
- LAC Moneyline: -270
- MIA Moneyline: +220
Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots
- Spread: SEA -3.5
- Over/Under: 37.5
- SEA Moneyline: -175
- NE Moneyline: +145
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers
- Spread: IND -3.5
- Over/Under: 41
- IND Moneyline: -166
- GB Moneyline: +140
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions
- Spread: DET -7
- Over/Under: 51
- TB Moneyline: +270
- DET Moneyline: -340
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans
- Spread: NYJ -3.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
- NYJ Moneyline: -170
- TEN Moneyline: +142
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Spread: WSH -1.5
- Over/Under: 44.5
- NYG Moneyline: +102
- WSH Moneyline: -122
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Spread: JAX -3
- Over/Under: 41.5
- CLE Moneyline: +136
- JAX Moneyline: -162
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
- Spread: AZ -1
- Over/Under: 48.5
- LAR Moneyline: +102
- AZ Moneyline: -122
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
- Spread: KC -5
- Over/Under: 47.5
- CIN Moneyline: +190
- KC Moneyline: -230
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos
- Spread: PIT -2.5
- Over/Under: 36.5
- PIT Moneyline: -155
- DEN Moneyline: +130
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans
- Spread: HOU -6
- Over/Under: 485.5
- CHI Moneyline: +210
- HOU Moneyline: -258
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
- Spread: PHI -6.5
- Over/Under: 47
- ATL Moneyline: +260
- PHI Moneyline: -325
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.
