Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: $200 bonus for Jets-Vikings, NFL Week 5

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Register with our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to choose a welcome offer this weekend. Along with Sunday NFL Week 6 action, new players can claim a $200 bonus or $1,000 safety net for the matchup between the Jets and Vikings. Start with either welcome offer and find same-game parlay boosts for MLB games, the NFL and more sports.

A $5 bet after signing up with our bet365 bonus code will trigger a guaranteed $200 bonus. This has been the most popular option, but you can choose to pass on this offer to use a $1K first-bet safety net. A losing wager will cause a bonus refund, so you’ll have a second chance.

Place your first bet on key NFL games like Ravens-Bengals or upcoming Game 2s like Tigers vs. Guardians, Mets vs. Phillies, Royals vs. Yankees or Padres vs. Dodgers. Then, you’ll have bonus bets to use toward UFC 307 and NFL Week 5.

Sign up with our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to pick a welcome offer. Bet $5 on any game for a $200 bonus or unlock a $1K first-bet safety net.

bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM scores NFL Week 5 offer

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus or $1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Odds Boosts for College Football, MLB Postseason, UFC 307 and NFL Week 5 Bonus Last Verified On October 6, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Along with new player signup bonus, users can also grab an instant payout on moneyline wagers if their team goes up by at least 17 points. Some key boosts include for the Jets-Vikings London game include:

Breece Hall: 50+ rush and rec yards with the Jets to win (+200)

Sam Darnold 2+ passing touchdowns, CJ Stroud 2+ TDs and Jayden Daniels 2+ TDs (+845)

Garrett Wilson, Deebo Samuel and D.K. Metcalf all to score touchdowns (+1337)

How to Use Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Take these steps to sign up with our bet365 bonus code and decide which welcome offer you’d rather use this weekend.

Sign up through our links to use code AMNYXLM. Create an account by entering your name, date of birth and other basic info to confirm your identity. Download the bet365 Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or online banking. Pick the $200 bonus or $1K first-bet safety net.

The result of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $200 bonus, but a loss with the safety-net offer will result in a bonus refund.

Apply Bonus to NFL Action on Sunday

Your bonus can be used toward NFL games on Sunday. Action begins early with the Jets vs. Vikings, which is being played in London, England. The Jets need to bounce back after a terrible loss last week.

Afternoon games include the Ravens vs. Bengals, Colts vs. Jaguars, Bills vs. Texans, Raiders vs. Broncos and Packers vs. Rams. All these games have a list of same-game parlay boosts.

Sign up through our links to apply bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. Score a $200 bonus this weekend with a $5 wager or activate a $1K first-bet safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.