BetMGM promo for Dodgers-Mets scores $250 bonus or $1,500 bet offer

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get in on the action with this BetMGM promo in time to bet on Mets vs. Dodgers in the NLCS. New bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can bet $10 on Game 2 and win $250 in total bonuses.

New users in other states can start with a $1,500 first bet on the MLB postseason or any other game this week. A loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for baseball fans in October. Set up a new account and start with either sign-up bonus in time to bet on the ALCS and NLCS. Let’s take a closer look at how to activate this offer.

Click here to activate BetMGM promo code AMNY250 and bet $10 to win $250 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA or WV). Click here and apply promo code AMNY1500 for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

BetMGM Promo for MLB: Bet $10, Win $250 Bonus

BetMGM Promo AMNY250 (NJ, PA, MI, WV) New User Offer Bet $10, Get $250 Bonus BetMGM Promo AMNY1500 New User Offer First Bet Up to $1,500 Bonuses Last Verified On October 16, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Guarantees are few and far between in the MLB postseason. However, BetMGM Sportsbook is flipping that notion on its head for players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia.

All it takes is a $10 bet on the MLB postseason or any other game to win. New users will receive $100 in sportsbook bonuses and $150 in casino bonuses. New users will receive these bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game.

Claim $1,500 First Bet for Mets vs. Dodgers

Players in other states will have access to a different offer on BetMGM Sportsbook. Create a new account and lock in a $1,500 first bet on Mets-Dodgers, Saints-Broncos or any other game this week. Between the MLB postseason, NFL, NHL and NBA, there should be something out there for every sports fan.

If that bet wins, players will receive straight cash winnings. On the flip side, anyone who loses will receive bonuses back from BetMGM Sportsbook. This promo will cover any losses up to $1,500.

How to Activate Either BetMGM Promo

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click on the appropriate links on the page to unlock either offer.

Apply promo code AMNY250 (MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or input promo code AMNY1500 in other states.

Set up a new user profile by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Make a cash deposit using online banking, credit card, debit card, PayPal or any other accepted method.

Place a cash wager of up to $1,500 on any game in any sport. If that bet loses, players will receive bonus bets back.

Click here to activate BetMGM promo code AMNY250 and bet $10 to win $250 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA or WV). Click here and apply promo code AMNY1500 for a $1,500 first bet in other states.

21+ and present in MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.