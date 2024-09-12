Bills-Dolphins Betting Promos: Claim $1000s in Offers for Thursday Night Football

Week 2 of the 2024-25 NFL season kicks off this evening as the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will square off in primetime for Thursday Night Football. Given the high-profile nature of this AFC East divisional matchup, it’s safe to assume NFL sports betting promos will be a hot commodity tonight and throughout the rest of Week 2 as football fans bask in the return of NFL action.

Before tonight’s game gets underway, make sure to use the links on this page to score the best Bills-Dolphins betting promos to wager on Thursday Night Football.

Bills-Dolphins Betting Promos: Best NFL Sportsbook Bonuses

Both the Bills and Dolphins were victorious at home in Week 1, and now take their 1-0 records into a primetime Thursday night showdown. Last season, the Bills won both games against the Dolphins en route to capturing the AFC East title. Miami will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak to Buffalo when the divisional rivals face off tonight. Ahead of kickoff, eligible users can claim several Thursday Night Football betting promos by clicking the linked offers below.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 in Bonus Bets

Thursday Night Football bettors can score a great bonus when they sign-up for Fanatics Sportsbook using the linked offers on this page. The current Fanatics Sportsbook Bills-Dolphins betting promo offers a tremendous $1,000 in bonuses across the user’s first ten days of betting on the platform. After signing up with our link, new users can place a bet on Bills-Dolphins and have it matched (up to $100) in bonus bets by Fanatics. This will continue every day with the user’s first bet of the day for their first ten days of betting on Fanatics.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: $200 in Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket

One of the most popular sportsbooks in the country, FanDuel has a great offer for football fans as the 2024-25 season gets underway. The current FanDuel promo code unlocks an offer to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins) + 3 weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket. Seeing that the FanDuel offer only requires a simple $5+ winning bet to score $200 in bonuses, the low-risk nature makes it very suitable for new bettors. Additionally, the FanDuel promo will provide three weeks of free access to NFL Sunday Ticket allowing football fans to watch every game.

ESPN BET Promo: $1,000 First Bet Reset

One of the newest offers (and best Bills-Dolphins betting promos), ESPN BET is enjoying its first full football season in operation after it was launched in November 2023. It’s a great option for users looking to claim lucrative Bills-Dolphins betting promos, as the ESPN BET welcome offer activates a $1,000 First Bet Reset. With this offer applied new users can wager with confidence right out of the gate because any first bet that loses will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. Those bonus bets can then be used to keep wagering on the ESPN BET platform.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

The welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook is another terrific option for Thursday Night Football bettors. Using the link on this page, first-time players on Caesars can get a generous $1,000 First Bet Bonus. This essentially operates as first bet insurance and any first bet on Caesars (that loses) will be refunded in bonus bets up to $1,000 maximum. The Caesars promo code guarantees that the new user either starts their experience with a winning bet, or a refund (up to $1,000).

BetMGM Sportsbook Promo: $1,500 First Bet Offer

And our final look at Bills-Dolphins betting promos stops at BetMGM. Featuring one of the most valuable welcome bonuses in the sports betting industry, BetMGM is a popular platform for NFL fans. After clicking the link above, new users can get a whopping $1,500 First Bet Offer allowing them to make an aggressive first wager on BetMGM. The promo code ensures that any losing first bet will be paid back (up to $1,500) in bonus bets that can be wagered on the BetMGM platform. Featuring up to $1,500 in total bonus value, it’s hard to beat the Bills-Dolphins betting promo from BetMGM Sportsbook.