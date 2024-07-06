Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get the weekend started off right with one of the top Caesars promo code offers. There’s a $1,000 first bet offer available from Caesars Sportsbook, as well as a $2,500 deposit match from Caesars Palace.

Players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 will lock-in a $1,000 bet on Caesars that will issue a bonus bet refund with a loss. Those in NJ, PA, MI, and WV who opt to use Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500 will receive a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 Reward Credits.

If you’re a sports bettor, you’ll have the chance to bet up to $1,000 on any game in Major League Baseball, as well as Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix. Online casino players will get a 100% deposit match of up to $2,500 from Caesars Palace, as well as a massive bonus for the Caesars Rewards program.

Register here with Caesars promo code AMNY81000 to earn a $1,000 bet on Caesars for any matchup. Sign up here with Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500 to activate a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 Reward Credits.

Caesars Promo Code: Grab $1K Sportsbook Bonus, $2.5K Caesars Palace Deposit Match

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer $1,000 First Bet on Caesars Caesars Palace Promo Code AMNY2500 New User Offer $2,500 Deposit Match + 2,500 Reward Credits Bonus Last Verified On July 6, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

Prospective players in most states with Caesars will have access to the $1,000 bet on Caesars. This is available for game and player props alike. If you want to bet on the Phillies to win or the Brewers to cover the spread, you can. You could instead wager on Trea Turner to steal a base or Seth Lugo to record 7+ strikeouts. Losing your first wager will earn you a second chance in bonus bets.

If you’re in NJ, PA, MI, or WV, you can choose to sign up with Caesars Palace. Doing so will earn you a dollar-for-dollar deposit match of up to $2,500. You could earn $200 in casino credit with a $200 deposit, for example. Additionally, you’ll secure 2,500 Reward Credits, which can be used for hotel stays and more.

How to Sign Up with Our Caesars Promo Code

In order to get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars or a $2,500 deposit match from Caesars Palace, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Complete the steps below to get the offer of your choice:

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for the $1k bet on Caesars.

and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for the $1k bet on Caesars. Register here and enter Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500 to secure a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 Reward Credits.

and enter Caesars Palace promo code AMNY2500 to secure a $2,500 deposit match and 2,500 Reward Credits. Complete the required information fields with your name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make a $10+ deposit via PayPal, online banking, or another method.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $1,000 on any market.

A winning bet will earn you back your stake along with cash winnings. If your bet loses, Caesars will issue a bonus bet refund to your account.

Odds Boosts for Saturday’s Games

Caesars Sportsbook has a number of enhanced odds markets available for this weekend’s action in multiple leagues. Head to the boosts section, where you’ll find boosts like:

Shohei Ohtani, Marcell Ozuna & Bobby Witt Jr. Each Record Hit (+135)

William Contreras, Christian Yelich & Willy Adames Each Record Hit (+175)

George Russell Wins 2024 British Grand Prix (+340)

Manny Machado & Luis Arraez Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+425)

Phillies Win & Trea Turner HR (+750)

Philadelphia Union, FC Cincinnati & Orlando City All Win (+800)

Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.