Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000: $1K bet for ALCS or NLCS

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 here to make a large bet on the ALCS or NLCS. New customers can take advantage of this welcome offer and gain access to daily odds boosts.

Sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code and place a bet up to $1K on the Dodgers vs. Mets or Yankees vs. Guardians. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus refund to use toward another game over the weekend.

The Dodgers can become the first team to lock-in a spot in the World Series with a win over the Mets on Friday. And in the ALCS, the Yankees will try to bounce back after a disappointing loss in extra innings. You can make your opening wager on any market, so check out the different hitting and pitching props to find the best option.

Apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 here and start with a bet up to $1K. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet as a refund.

Odds Boosts for MLB on Friday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000 New User Offer $1K First Bet In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, NFL Longshot Parlay Contest, Caesars Rewards Bonus Last Verified On October 18, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

There are more bonuses available after the welcome offer, including daily odds boosts. These are some of the boosts you can find for the MLB postseason games on Friday:

Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte each record a hit (+250)

Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts each hit a HR (+2400)

Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos each hit a home run (+1800)

Max Muncy, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez each record a hit (+320)

Guardians win and Jose Ramirez over 1.5 total bases (+320)

Guide to Use Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Follow our simple guide to make your largest bet of the weekend. All new customers in eligible states can use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Sign up here and use promo code AMNY1000. Provide your name, email, address and other info to confirm your identity. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method. These include online banking, debit cards and PayPal. Place a bet up to $1,000 on an MLB or college football game.

You’ll be sent a bonus bet of the same amount after a losing wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for College Football

Other odds boosts have been released for an important weekend of college football. Key matchups include Virginia vs. No. 10 Clemson, No. 12 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech, No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 11 Tennessee, No. 24 Michigan vs. No. 22 Illinois, No. 8 LSU vs. Arkansas and No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas. Many of these matchups will have an impact on who can make the College Football Playoff.

Opt-in to the NFL Longshot Parlay Contest on Sunday for your chance to win $10K in bonus bets. The customer who hits the parlay with the longest odds for Week 7 will receive the grand prize. This is in addition to a 25% TD scorer boosts for the game in London.

Register through our links to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000. Begin with a bet up to $1,000 and claim a bonus refund after a loss.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.