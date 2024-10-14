Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1K bet offer for Bills-Jets, Guardians-Yankees

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to unlock a $1,000 first bet. New players who take advantage of this offer can start with a big bet on the NFL or MLB.

Monday night features a slew of great games. All three primetime matchups involve New York teams. The Jets will host the Bills on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Mets will face the Dodgers in the NLCS as the Yankees open up to the ALCS against the Guardians.

Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook, lock in this $1,000 first bet and go all in on any game. Not to mention, bettors can secure odds boosts and other unique offers for these matchups.

Click here to secure Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 for a $1,000 first bet on the ALCS, NLCS or Monday Night Football.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Unlocks $1,000 First Bet

This $1,000 first bet is a straightforward offer for new players. Set up a new account and lock in a cash wager on the ALCS, NLCS, Monday Night Football or any other game.

Players who start with a winning wager will receive straight cash. On the flip side, anyone who loses on this initial wager will receive a bonus bet that matches the initial stake. In other words, these players will have a second chance on Caesars Sportsbook.

Again, we expect to see a lot of interest in Monday’s New York games. The Jets and Bills will close out Week 6 of the NFL season while the Yankees and Mets fight for a spot in the World Series. Not to mention, there are NHL games and NBA preseason games this week as well.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000

Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000. Next, set up a new account by filling in the required information sections with personal information.

Deposit cash in the amount you want to place on this first bet.

Lock in a cash wager of up to $1,000 on the NFL, MLB, NHL or any other sport.

A loss will trigger a bonus bet that matches the initial wager.

Monday Night Football Odds Boosts

New players will have other options available for Monday Night Football on Caesars Sportsbook. There are a number of different odds boosts on big stars like Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Garrett Wilson. Let’s take a closer look at a few of the boosts out there for Jets vs. Bills:

Jets Win & Aaron Rodgers Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +260

Josh Allen Over 199.5 Pass Yards & Over 39.5 Rush Yards: +300

Garrett Wilson Over 6.5 Receptions & TD: +350

Dalton Kincaid Over 39.5 Receiving Yards & TD: +400

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.