Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $1,000 bonus for Ravens vs. Bills SNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Football fans can raise the stakes on the games this weekend by activating Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. This will unlock a $1,000 first bet for any available matchup, like the Ravens vs. Bills Sunday Night Football game.

Sign up and place a cash wager on any game. Caesars Sportsbook will back up any losses on that initial wager with a bonus bet. For example, someone who loses on a $500 first bet will get a $500 bonus bet.

Picking a winner is easier said than done in the NFL, but having a forgiving backstop in place is helpful. Caesars Sportsbook also has tons of odds boosts available for the weekend action. Don’t miss out on the chance to grab this $1,000 first bet and everything else available in the app.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Ravens vs. Bills

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 New User Offer $1,000 First Bet Other In-App Offers Odds Boosts, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms & Conditions Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bonus Last Verified On September 29, 2024

Before we dive into the different matchups in college football and the NFL, let’s take a look at how to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook:

Click on any of the links on this page, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY81000.

Set up a new user profile by filling in the required prompts with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Lock in a $1,000 first bet on any college football or NFL game.

A loss on that initial wager will trigger a refund as a bonus bet.

Unlocking This $1,000 First Bet for NFL

It’s a weekend in the fall, which means there are tons of football games for bettors to choose from. We are looking at a great slate of college football with big matchups like Alabama-Georgia and Penn State-Illinois. Not to mention, the NFL Week 4 games are almost here.

Create a new account with Caesars Sportsbook and go all in on any of these matchups. Remember, a loss on that first wager will trigger a refund as a bonus bet. This promo will cover any losses up to $1,000. Bettors who take advantage of this opportunity will be locking up one of the biggest offers on the market.

Caesars Sportsbook’s NFL Boosts

Although we expect to see a lot of interest in college football on Saturday, the NFL is king when it comes to sports betting. After grabbing this $1,000 first bet for a game, check out the different odds boosts available for Week 4 of the NFL season. Caesars Sportsbook has tons of options on the board for this jam-packed Sunday:

Aaron Rodgers Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +325

Eagles, Jets, Packers & Rams All Win: +900

Marvin Harrison Jr., Rashee Rice & Brandon Aiyuk Each Over 59.5 Receiving Yards: +325

Patrick Mahomes Over 299.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +450

Calvin Ridley & DeAndre Hopkins Each Over 39.5 Receiving Yards: +275

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.